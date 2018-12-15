Rumour Mill: Rodgers: Scott Brown has ‘earned’ Oz move | Ferguson: Bring Davis back to Ibrox | Hearts made Livi look like PSG, says Levein

In today’s Rumour Mill: Brendan Rodgers has said Celtic captain Scott Brown has earned the right to a lucrative move to Australia, as speculation over the star’s future intensifies; Barry Ferguson reckons his former Ibrox teammate Steven Davis would be the perfect January signing for current boss Steven Gerrard; Hearts boss Craig Levein has said his team made Livingston look like Paris Saint Germain in yesterday’s 5-0 mauling.

Brendan Rodgers: Celtic captain Scott Brown has earned Aussie payday

Speculation is rife that Scott Brown could be on his way to Australia. Picture: John Devlin

Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Brown has earned the right to seal a lucrative move to Australia as speculation over the Celtic skipper’s future intensifies.

Celtic are at Easter Road tomorrow for a league clash against a Hibs side led by Neil Lennon, a Celtic captain who went on to manage the club.

“He (Brown) will be 34 at the end of this year… for some players, they can pick up a two or three-year deal at that stage on big money as well as an adventure for your family, so you certainly have to look at it and weigh it up,” said the Celtic manager.

“He has been an incredible servant for the club. But I think he has earned that time to make his choice.”

(The Scotsman)

Celtic in bid to bring Everton midfielder Tom Davies to Parkhead

Celtic have reportedly made an enquiry about the availability of Everton midfielder Tom Davies.

The England Under-21 star has been assured of his future at Goodison Park by boss Marco Silva, who told him he won’t be loaned out in the new year.

However, the player, who has been tipped to be a key player at Euro 2019, has caught the eye of Celtic’s director of football, Lee Congerton, who, the Daily Mail reports, was “especially keen to take him to Parkhead”.

(The Daily Mail)

Barry Ferguson urges Gers to snap up former star Steven Davis

Barry Ferguson has urged his old club Rangers to re-sign his former Ibrox teammate Steven Davis.

Davis has spent the last six years of his career at Southampton, but has recently dropped out of the first team, an opportunity Ferguson reckons Rangers should capitalise on.

“Davis is someone who would certainly raise the bar at the club and he’s exactly who Steven Gerrard should be targeting,” said Ferguson.

(Daily Record)

Ovie Ejaria is set to cut short his Ibrox loan deal and return to parent club Liverpool, as boss Steven Gerrard voices his concern over the ‘quiet kid’ who is feeling unsettled in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old midfielder was left out of Thursday’s trip to Vienna that resulted in a 1-0 loss to Rapid which put the mockers on the Ibrox club’s hopes of reaching the last 32 of the Europa League.

Gerrard said: “He’s a young kid, he’s living away from his family. There might be other stuff going on in his life that I’m not aware of yet.

“Yes, we’ve got a loan situation with Ovie but we wouldn’t keep a kid who was unhappy.”

(Various)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon offers support to Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Neil Lennon has assured Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths that he will feel better soon if he talks about his issues and follows professional advice.

The Hibs head coach has offered to speak to Griffiths to help him through the off-field issues which have prompted Celtic to take him out of football and seek professional help for him.

“Sometimes it builds and builds and builds in an individual and then they sort of tip over the edge. They just need support,” said Lennon, whose team host Celtic on Sunday.

“He’s a human being, we all have issues, and unfortunately for Leigh, his are played out in the public eye.”

(The Scotsman)

Craig Levein: Hearts made Livingston ‘look like Paris Saint-Germain’

Craig Levein has moved to reassure Hearts supporters that Friday night’s “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat at Livingston will never happen again.

The manager complained that his side made Livi look like Paris Saint-Germain as they conceded all five goals inside a manic 14-minute capitulation during the second half.

“We lose Arnaud, which I thought was harsh,” said the Jambos boss.

“But it wasn’t what led to us losing five goals. That was down to us capitulating. We made them look like Paris Saint-Germain at times.”

(Edinburgh Evening News)