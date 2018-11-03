Rumour Mill: Neil Lennon defiant | Griffiths ‘not on sauce’ | Swansea striker on Gers move

In today’s Rumour Mill, Hibs boss Neil Lennon has insisted abuse from supporters will not drive him away from Scottish football; Leigh Griffiths has responded to rumours that he is ‘on the sauce’; Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has said a move to Ibrox could be on the cards one day.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists abuse won’t drive him out of Scottish football

Neil Lennon insists he won't be walking away. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Neil Lennon has insisted he has no intentions of walking away from Scottish football despite continually finding himself at the centre of controversy.

He said: “If I walked away, where does that leave the country? How does that look on the Scottish game.

“I won’t be driven out. I’ll go on my own terms – or I might be sacked. That’s inevitable in this job.”

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Leigh Griffiths quashes rumours he’s ‘on the sauce’ with joke

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths has shot down rumours that he is ‘on the sauce’ and addicted to gambling at the bookies in a humourous manner.

In a Twitter exchange a fan approached the currently sidelined Celtic striker about rumours that he was experiencing alcohol and gambling problems.

The fan commented: “There’s a rumour going about Griffiths is on the sauce and in the bookies gambling, hope it’s bs cause Griff is awesome.”

Griffiths responded: “BROON sauce” followed by two laughing face emojis.

(The Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers defender says he’s ready for Scotland chance

Ex-Rangers defender David Bates, who is currently with German second tier outfit Hamburg, says he is ready to be called up to Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad for the upcoming Nations League games.

(Scottish Daily Mail)

Hearts manager Craig Levein urges fans to weed out the yobs

Craig Levein has called for supporters to play their part in weeding out trouble-makers at football matches as he dismissed any suggestion that future Edinburgh derbies might have to be played behind closed doors in the wake of the shameful scenes at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

The Hearts boss said: “I put some of this back on the supporters who are near these people. If they point them out to the police, that might help as well. I know it’s difficult.”

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Swansea striker insists he’ll sign for Gers one day

Swansea’s Oli McBurnie has claimed he will sign for Rangers one day during an extensive Q&A session on Instagram.

The Scotland striker, who has never hidden away from the fact he supports Rangers, was asked by one fan when he would be coming to Ibrox.

He responded: “One day”, followed by a Union flag emoji.

Rangers setbacks no cause for alarm, insists Gary McAllister

Ibrox No2 Gary McAllister says he is confident Rangers can turn fortunes around after a difficult week of match losses and financial setbacks.

He said: “We’re fine. We just have to trust about what we do in the training ground and believe in ourselves. I think we have got guys who are strong enough to do that.

“We’ve got to trust what we do and go hunting for opportunities to make chances and we’ll be fine.”

(The Scotsman)