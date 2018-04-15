Rumour Mill: Man Utd ‘confident’ they can sign Celtic Star | Rangers could move for Steve Clarke | Rangers fans want Kenny Miller to start

Man Utd reportedly ‘confident’ they can sign Kieran Tierney; Rangers could be set to move for Steve Clarke in the summer; Rangers fans want Kenny Miller to start the game against Celtic and more in Sunday’s Rumour Mill.

Man Utd reportedly ‘confident’ they can sign Kieran Tierney

Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can snatch Celtic star Kieran Tierney in the summer after it was reported they had contacted the Glasgow club about his availability.

According to ESPN, the EPL club are said to be very keen on the prolific defender, with Mourinho keen on boosting his defence ahead of next season. Considered to be one of Europe’s top emerging talents, Tierney has already captained Celtic despite his young age and is contracted to play for the Hoops until 2023. (Various)

Rangers could be set to move for Steve Clarke in the summer

Rangers are reportedly keen on making a move for Kilmarnock boss Steve Clark in the summer.

Following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha, Graeme Murty has won plaudits for the way he’s gone about his business in his role as interim manager but the board are said to be keen to land a big name in the summer, with former Rangers star Frank de Boer already having been touted for the role.

However, many at Ibrox are said to be keen on the Killie manager who has impressed since he took over the Ayrshire club, with the former West Brom boss already having recorded wins against both Celtic and Rangers. (Various)

Rangers fans want Kenny Miller to start the game against Celtic

According to an online poll run by football website Football Fancast, 64 per cent of those Rangers fans asked said they would like to see Kenny Miller start against Celtic. The veteran forward has a good record against his former club and though he hasn’t played much this season, is still a popular figure with the fans of the Ibrox side. (FootballFancast)

Top pundit reckons Charlie Musonda won’t return to Parkhead next season

Sky Sports commentator Davie Provan believes Celtic attacker Charly Musonda’s contract will be ripped up this summer.

Provan told the Sun: “Musonda left Chelsea because he wasn’t getting first-team football but has made just three starts for the Hoops.

“Brendan reckons we’ll see the best of the 21-year-old next season. I’ll be surprised if he’s still in Glasgow by then.” (Sun)

Curtis Main: We’re not in the final to make up the numbers

Motherwell’s two goal hero Curtis Main has said that he believes the Steel Men can go on to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1991.

Main told the Herald: “We are not going to be in the final just to make up the numbers, we deserve to be there.

“When that day comes around, we will go out with the same hunger and the same drive (as today) and we’ll be looking to lift the Cup.” (The Herald)

St Mirren Boss reveals key role Sir Alex Ferguson played in the team’s promotion

Jack Ross revealed the ex Saints and Man Utd gaffer gave him key advice before the big game on Friday.

Ross told the Record: “The one thing Sir Alex stressed was how positive to be with the players and how we approach the game with them.

“Thankfully they went out and produced the result on the back of that.

“It was a nice surprise for me to get a call from somebody of that stature and list of achievements in the game.” (The Record)