Rumour Mill: Hearts to invest in ladies team | Gers stars ‘heroic’ | Key men to return for Hoops v Gers

Have your say

In today’s Rumour Mill: Hearts are to invest a six-figure sum to bolster their ladies’ team; Gary McAllister has branded his Rangers players ‘heroic’ for fighting hard on two fronts; Brendan Rodgers has said several key men will be back fit for the upcoming derby versus Rangers.

Hearts to invest six-figure sum in ladies side

Hearts have agreed to an annual six-figure investment in women’s football at the Gorgie club, with Ann Budge declaring it “the right thing to do”.

“We will be expanding our academy to fully integrate Hearts Ladies,” she stated.

“We have been working with Hearts Ladies for the last couple of years and, as a project, it has gone very well.”

(Scotland on Sunday)

Gary McAllister brands Gers stars ‘heroic’

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has heaped praise on his Ibrox stars for their ability this season to battle in Europe whilst performing well in the league, labelling their efforts ‘heroic’.

(The National)

Premiership bust-up set to affect Scotland’s World Cup preparation

A bust up between English Premiership clubs and World Rugby could have a detrimental effect on Scotland’s World Cup preparations.

(Scotland on Sunday)

Ann Budge says Hearts’ youth set up will soon shine bright

Hearts owner Ann Budge reckons the club’s youth academy will soon start to pay dividends.

(Mail on Sunday)

Gary McAllister happy there will be Celtic fans at Ibrox derby

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes Celtic’s decision to take tickets for Saturday’s derby at Ibrox should make for a better atmosphere.

The Parkhead club had initially considered not taking up their reduced allocation of 750 seats over perceived concerns over supporter safety.

“The four or five hundred Rangers fans that were at Celtic Park earlier in the season made a lot of noise,” he said.

“I would also look back to the game in Europe this year when Rapid Vienna brought however many they did into that corner, and it does make for a better atmosphere.”

(Scotland on Sunday)

Key men to return for Rangers derby, says Rodgers

Hoops stars Kieran Tierney, Odsonne Edouard, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig will return for the upcoming derby against Rangers, Celtic managers Brendan Rodgers has said.

(Mail on Sunday)

Craig Levein brands Demetri Mitchell ‘stupid’ over sending off

Hearts boss Craig Levein branded left-back Demetri Mitchell “stupid” for his red card in the defeat at Aberdeen.

The Jambos fell to a 2-0 defeat with goals from Sam Cosgrove in either half, and the afternoon was compounded when Demetri Mitchell was sent off.

(Edinburgh Evening News)