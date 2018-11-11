Rumour Mill: Gerrard targets ‘natural’ No.10 signing | Rodgers welcomes competition in Celtic engine room | Killie defeat ‘reality check’ for Hearts

Steven Gerrard has suggested he may look to bring in a “natural” No.10 in January to improve Rangers’ creativity in the final third, Brendan Rodgers welcomes competition in the Celtic engine room and Craig Levein admits yesterday’s defeat against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle was a “reality check” for Hearts.

Gerrard looking to bring in “natural” no 10

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Photo: SNS)

Steven Gerrard has dropped the heaviest hint that he’ll ask the Rangers board and director of footbal Mark Allen to find him a number 10 in the transfer window.

Ahead of today’s clash with Motherwell, the Ibrox gaffer said: “We’ve got creative players here like Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria or Daniel Candieas.

“But what we haven’t got is a natural number 10. Someone who is automatically described as a number 10 and that’s his job on the pitch. So maybe that’s area we might look at.” (The Sunday Mail)

Jack set for Scotland recall

Ryan Jack is set to the first Scotland salvage call after Alex McLeish was rocked by another spate of call-offs from his Nations League squad. Full-back Stephen O’Donnell, stopper Charlie Mulgrew and midfielder Kevin McDonald dropped out yesterday ahead of the games with Albania and Israel. (The Sunday Mail)

Rossiter ready to make up for lost time

Jordan Rossiter says he is ready to repay the faith Rangers and their fans have shown in him, afer being blighted by calf and hamstring injuries since his arrival at Ibrox. The 21-year-old midfielder has made only 14 appearances across two-and-a-half years at the club. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers welcomes engine room competition

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham are still very much in Brendan Rodgers’ plans, but he insists they face competition for their places in the Celtic team when they’re fighting fit again.

With Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie earning all the plaudits for their midweek masterclass against RP Leipzig, the Hoops boss says the standards have been set for anyone wanting a first team place. (The Scotsman)

Changes to Celtic team due to Livi’s plastic pitch

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that his starting line-up for the match against Livingston today will be influenced by the fact the game is taking place on an artificial pitch, with players being left out who would otherwise have been selected. (The Evening Times)

Killie defeat a “reality check” for Hearts - Craig Levein

Hearts boss Craig Levein was left frustrated after watching his team dominate possession against Kilmarnock but lose 1-0. It is was only Hearts’ second defeat at Tynecastle in 18 months - dating back to a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in May 2017.

“I have got to be mindful that we have had a difficult period,” Levein said. “We can’t continue to go through the league season winning every match so that’s a reality check for us. “We haven’t lost here in a long time... it leaves a bitter taste. It is important we get back on the saddle once the international break’s out the road and we’re ready to go.” (Evening News)

Bogdan wants permanent switch to Hibs

Adam Bogdan is loving life at Hibs so much he wants to make the move permanent next summer. The Hungarian international, who is on loan from Liverpool, is enjoying the chance of regular first team football at Easter Road and would be happy with a long-term deal with the Hibees.

Bogdan said: “Yes, of course, as Hibs is a very appealing club and Edinburgh is fantastic. I have a season-long loan at Easter Road, and I’m very happy in the city and at Hibs.

“The support from the fans is great and the people at the club are fantastic.” (The Scottish Sun)