Rumour Mill: Gauld to join Hibs in Dubai after deal struck | Hoops zone in on PSG star | Jones ‘proud’ to join Gers

In today’s Rumour Mill: Ryan Gauld’s loan deal to Hibs from Sporting Lisbon has reportedly been finalised, Celtic are on the brink of signing a PSG striker, and former Killie star Jordan Jones says he’s ‘unbelievably proud’ to be joining Rangers.

Ross McCormack joins Motherwell on loan from Aston Villa

Ryan Gauld will join Hibs at their winter training camp in Dubai on Monday, according to reports. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Motherwell have given themselves a huge January boost with the signing of striker Ross McCormack.

The Scotland international returns to Fir Park on loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa.

(The Scotsman)

Celtic on brink of signing PSG star

Celtic are reportedly close to sealing a deal to bring Paris Saint Germain striker Timothy Weah to Parkhead.

The Hoops hope to reach an agreement with the French side in the next week.

(The Sun)

Dons boss McInnes on prospect of losing best players to England

Aberdeen Derek McInnes says he faces a battle to retain his best players in the wake of interest from top English clubs.

The contracts of Dons stars Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven run out at the end of the season and McInnes admits he is desperate for them both to continue their careers in the north east.

The pair have been free to talk to interested parties since the January transfer window opened on New Year’s Day.

Reds boss McInnes says the club are victims of their own success.

He said: “We’ll always lose players as a consequence of the team doing well.

“I totally understand. There are clubs in Scotland that can pay a lot more and we are on the border of the richest league in the world.”

(Evening Express)

Celts launch improved bid for Ivorian starlet

Celtic have reportedly tabled an improved offer to Slovakian cracks Dunajska Streda for striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

The Parkhead side’s offer has been increased to a £2m-plus deal for the 21-year-old, according to new reports.

(The Sun)

Gauld to join Hibs squad in Dubai on Monday

Ryan Gauld is to join Hibs in Dubai on Monday after the Easter Road club struck a loan deal with Sporting Lisbon, the Daily Record reports.

The former Dundee United star will join Neil Lennon’s side at their winter training camp in Dubai on Monday.

(Sunday Mail)

Jordan Jones says Rangers move is ‘unbelievably proud day for me and my family’

Jordan Jones has expressed his delight at clinching a four-year deal with Rangers.

The Kilmarnock winger has signed a pre-contract agreement which will see him move to Ibrox in the summer when his Rugby Park deal expires.

(The Scotsman)

‘I urged Stoke to buy Andrew Robertson’ reveals Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam claims he urged Stoke City to purchase Liverpool hotshot Andrew Robertson a number of years ago.

The left-back was at Hull City and earning rave reviews. “I said to Stoke at the time we should have bought him for £8 million – it was cheap,” revealed Adam, who is set to leave the Potters, now languishing in 14th place in the English Championship, in the coming days.

(The Scotsman)

Charlie Adam longs to be back in Scotland’s squad

Ex-Rangers and Liverpool star Charlie Adam has revealed how he longs to be brought back into the Scotland first team.

The midfielder, currently at Stoke City, said he felt invisible during Gordon Strachan’s reign as national team boss.

“It was like someone just made me disappear really,” said Adam.

“If it ends tomorrow and Charlie Adam never plays for Scotland again, which I hope is not the case, I’ve enjoyed my time.”

(The Scotsman)