Rumour Mill: Brown reveals reason behind Oz U-turn | Gerrard on why he’s not on Ibrox pitch | Hibs new boy’s link to Emile Heskey

In today’s rumour mill: Celtic captain Scott Brown has lifted the lid on his decision to remain in Glasgow; Gers boss Steven Gerrard reveals why he’s resisted the temptation to pull on the light blue jersey; Hibs new boy Darnell Johnson speaks about his close link to former England star Emile Heskey.

Celtic captain Scott Brown explains why he turned down Australia move

Scott Brown has revealed the reason why he opted to stay at Celtic rather than move to Melbourne.

The veteran Celtic skipper made a U-turn on a switch to Oz and has signed a new deal at the Hoops that will see him remain at the club for at least another two seasons.

Brown said: “At the end of the day, I love the club, I love winning trophies and playing in the Champions League, which is why I signed here in the first place.

“It was a lovely opportunity Western Melbourne gave me but, when Peter Lawwell offered me two years, I was over the moon to sign.”

(The Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard says new signings stopped him pulling on the light blue jersey

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that the club’s recent signings have put paid to any possibility of him appearing on the pitch at Ibrox.

The former Liverpool star claims that new midfield arrivals Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Matt Polster have finally dissuaded him from registering as a Rangers player himself.

He said: “Why do you think I signed so many midfielders? It’s so I don’t have to go and get the boots back on myself.

“I love my midfielders. Jordan Rossiter has gone out on loan and we have struggled to get Graham Dorrans fit, but in terms of numbers, we are getting really healthy in that department, which is good and strong.”

(The Scottish Sun)

Neil McCann feels guilty about Dundee players losing their jobs

Former Dundee boss Neil McCann has expressed his guilt after a string of players were shown the exit door in the hours leading up to the end of the January transfer window.

Although the club has made several new signings, three players – Kharl Madianga, Jean Alassane Mendy and Elton Ngwatala – were released shortly before midnight two days ago. Sofien Moussa and, surprisingly, Roarie Deacon, were let go earlier in the day.

The drastic overhaul is part of an effort to keep the Dens Park side in the Premiership this season after a shaky campaign thus far.

Former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Neil McCann, was sacked as Dundee manager in October.

“The boys changed their lives to come to a football club and suddenly the manager changes, the new manager comes in and their life is upside down again,” said Neil McCann.

(The Scotsman)

Celtic’s injury battle ahead of crunch Euro tie

Boss Brendan Rodgers has been left with a threadbare squad for the matches against Valenica in the Europa League later this month.

Australian star Tom Rogic has been ruled out for six weeks, while Felip Benkovic and Leigh Griffiths are already on the crocked list.

Key trio Kieran Tierney, Dedryck Boyata and Olivier Ntcham are also in a fight to regain fitness ahead of the big games.

On Ntcham, Rodgers said: ““he plan, all being well with the last couple of days of rehab, is for him to train with the reserves this weekend, then he will hopefully train with the first team next week.

“Olivier went to Clairefontaine in France and did some good work.

“He’s back on Monday and we will assess him. Hopefully he will be ready to train on Tuesday.”

(The Scottish Sun)

Hibs new boy Darnell Johnson reveals his link to Emile Heskey

Hibs new boy Darnell Johnson has revealed his link to former England star striker Emile Heskey.

The 20-year-old centre back arrives on loan from English Premiership outfit Leicester City says he close familial links to Wayne Rooney’s former international strike partner. Emile Heskey is his godfather and Johnson says he grew up being inspired by his lofty feats at both club and national level.

Johnson said: “I did go to a few of Emile’s games when I was younger. I was very young so can’t really remember details of which ones. He was a goalscorer and I remember his hold-up play and the way he brought other players into the game. So it is stuff like that I remember.”

(The Scotsman)

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen blew budget ahead of transfer deadline

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed the club were unable to sign any new players during the January transfer window as they had already blown their budget for the season.

Furious Dons fans took to social media to blast the club over their failure to land any signatures.

McInnes has responded to the criticism, saying it simply wasn’t possible.

“I totally get that (the fans’ anger),” he said, “With the excitement of deadline day and fans all on their phones or watching Sky waiting for a signing, but the reality was the budget was spent.”

(The Scottish Sun)