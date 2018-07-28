Rumour Mill: Barry Ferguson tips Lafferty return | West Ham in for Celtic’s Ntcham? | Hibs on brink of Man City capture

Barry Ferguson has tipped Kyle Lafferty to rejoin Rangers, calling it a “no-brainer”; West Ham United are keen to snap up Celtic’s Olivier Ntcham, according to French sources; and Hibernian are on the brink of snapping up Man City’s Thomas Agyepong on a loan deal after the youngster passed a medical.

Hibs on brink of snapping up Man City youngster

Kyle Lafferty left Ibrox in 2012 but could be on the brink of a return. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Hibs hope to tie up a deal for Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong within the next few days, the Evening News reports. The Ghana internationalist has passed a medical at Easter Road and it is understood that only a few formalities need to be completed before the 21-year-old joins Neil Lennon’s squad on a season-long loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic adamant Ntcham not for sale amid West Ham speculation

Celtic have insisted that there is next to no chance that they’ll be selling highly-rated Olivier Ntcham. The Parkhead side are keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old midfielder, who scored a superb goal against Rosenborg on Wednesday, amid speculation from French sources that Premier League side West Ham United are ready to table an offer. Ntcham moved to Glasgow from Manchester City for £4.5 million last year. He has three years left on his contract. (Various)

Rangers end interest in Manchester City’s Bryan at last hurdle

A deal to bring Man City centre half Kean Bryan to Ibrox has reportedly fallen through. It is understood Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backed out of the deal to sign the 21-year-old after his medical. Bryan was close to signing a three-year contract worth around £2.5 million plus a significant signing-on fee. (The Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen’s Reynolds out until 2019

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds has been ruled out for at least half a year after tearing a ligament. The 31-year-old was operated on earlier this week, and has now been told he’ll be out till at least January. Boss Derek McInnes has expressed his disappointment at losing such an “important player” ahead of the new campaign. (Various)

Barry Ferguson tips Lafferty Ibrox return as Rangers prepare second bid

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has tipped Hearts’ Kyle Lafferty to return to Ibrox, calling it a “no-brainer”. The Northern Irishman, described by Ferguson as “Rangers-daft”, was the subject of a failed bid from the Glasgow side this week, believed to be £200,000. However, Ferguson believes, with just one year left on his current deal at Tynecastle, Lafferty would be best advised to make a return to the club he left in 2012. It is understood that Gers boss Steven Gerrard is close to tabling a revised offer for the 30-year-old. Latest reports suggest they face competition with Azerbaijan’s Qarabag and South Korean side FC Seoul. (The Scottish Sun/Daily Record)

Hearts midfielder Callachan set for exit door

Ross Callachan is set to leave Hearts after slipping down the pecking order for a midfield berth. The 24-year-old made 20 starts last season after joining from Raith Rovers 11 months ago, but fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign after a costly mistake in the Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell in March. (Edinburgh Evening News)