Row deepens over ‘shrine’ to burglar stabbed during break-in

A tit-for-tat row over a shrine to a burglar killed during a break-in at a pensioner’s home in South London has escalated after flowers and balloons were removed and replaced again.

There is now believed to be a permanent mounted police presence at the home of pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks, where 37-year-old Henry Vincent was killed during an attempted break-in.

Angry locals tore down a tribute to Vincent, who died after suffering a stab wound at the home of Mr Osborn-Brooks in Hither Green, South London, earlier this month.

The 78-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released by the Metropolitan Police and has been told that he will not face any charges.

Family members of Vincent left floral tributes and cards at the scene of his death, but video footage showed man removing the flowers and railing against the tribute.

Neighbours were quoted as saying they felt the tribute was inappropriate, but two female relatives of Vincent were shown replacing the flowers and balloons for a third time.

An inquest into Vincent’s death is expected to get underway next week.