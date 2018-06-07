Rolling Stones plane touches down at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

The Rolling Stones plane has touched down in the Capital.

The plane, fit with the Tongue and Lip Design made famous by John Pasche, touched down in the Capital ahead of the Stones gig on Saturday.

The band are set to play Murrayfield this weekend, their seventh appearance in Edinburgh.

Their first was back on September 19, 1964 at the Usher Hall, but have only played Murrayfield once, in 1999.

The gig was an instant sell out, however, ticket touts are selling briefs to the gig at four times the original value.