Rolling Stones announce summer concert at Murrayfield Stadium

BRITISH rock legends The Rolling Stones have announced they are coming to Edinburgh as part of five-date tour of the UK later this year.

The rockers will perform at the Capital’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on 9 June, with two dates in London either side of gigs in Manchester and Cardiff.

June’s concert will be the legendary band’s seventh appearance in Edinburgh. Their first was back on 19 September 1964 at the Usher Hall.

They have played Murrayfield once before, in 1999, as part of their Bridges to Babylon world tour.

The group will also make stops this summer in Dublin, Berlin, Marseille, Stuttgart, Prague and Warsaw.

The second part of the Stones - No Filter tour will see fans treated to hits such as Paint It Black and Brown Sugar and each night they will include a couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises.

READ MORE: Rolling Stones pay tribute to forgotten Scots bandmate Ian Stewart

The band will kick off at Dublin’s Croke Park on May 17 ahead of the London Stadium on May 22.

They will play Manchester’s Old Trafford football stadium on June 5, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield stadium on June 9 and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 15.

They will wrap up the UK leg of the tour at Twickenham stadium on June 19.

Frontman Mick Jagger said: “This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones.

“We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland.

“It’s always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium.”

Guitarist Richards added: “It’s such a joy to play with this band. There’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

The Rolling Stones last played in the UK in the summer of 2013 when they headlined the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, followed by two sold-out shows in London’s Hyde Park.

Guitarist and bassist Ronnie Wood said: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles.

“It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy... it’s infectious.”

Drummer Charlie Watts added: “The Stones’ audience is the glue that keeps us together.

“The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.”

Tickets for the UK shows go on general sale at 9am on March 2. Dublin tickets go on sale on March 23.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital