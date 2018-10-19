Rocker Bobby Gillespie hits out at ‘smug’ Andrew Neil after BBC appearance

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie has hit out at Andrew Neil and the BBC after he refused to dance following an appearance on late night political magazine show This Week.

Gillespie was interviewed on the show, fronted by Andrew Neil, as part of the programme’s feature of getting celebrities to put forward viewpoints alongside the regularly political panel.

Gillespie spoke about his belief that the UK is going ‘backwards’ and is returning to the 1930s, with Neil, Labour MP Caroline Flint, and former Tory Minister Michael Portillo.

At the end of the show, which makes frequent references to Neil’s apparent taste for ‘Blue Nun’ wine, the three recreated a dance craze known as ‘skibidi’, while Gillespie looked on stony faced.

Glasgow-born Gillespie took to Instagram to address the appearance, where he hit out at Neil, and said the ‘sickening’ display was indicative of how the media ‘enables’ the political class in Britain.

He wrote: “My line of reasoning was that here in the U.K. we are not progressing but regressing back to the social inequalities of the 1930’s due to the failure of 40 years of Free Market Capitalism, and tying that in with the rise of Fascism in Europe & all over the world.

“I was immediately cut off by Andrew Neil who quickly handed the question over to Michael Portillo. I never got to say what I fully wanted, my impression was that Andrew Neil sensed an alternative opinion that he didn’t want to hear and closed me down.

“I found him to be arrogant, rude & smug.”

Gillespie went on to say that the attitude of the production team on the show towards him had ‘changed’ after he indicated he wouldn’t take part in the dancing segment at the end of the show.

He added: “After it finished, the Labour M.P. Caroline Flint joined Michael Portillo, Andrew Neil & the Producer / crew as they cracked open the Champagne ( or Wine? ) and toasted each other, it was a sickening sight.”