Road closed after crash reportedly involving police vehicle

Have your say

A main road has been closed by police following a collision.

Police confirmed London Road has been closed to traffic following the incident this evening.

Eye-witnesses reported a police vehicle was involved in the collision.

One witness said: “Almighty RTC smash on London Road by Leopold Place just now between a police car and another vehicle.

“Road blocked on both sides. Cars can turn around but buses can’t.”

Another said: “Bad crash on London Road, parallel with Hillside Crescent, involving police car.

“London Road currently closed and traffic being diverted along Hillside Crescent.”

Lothian Buses reported that services were unable to serve part of London Road due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the road was closed but declined to comment on the incident further.