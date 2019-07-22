RNLI warning after thousands sign up to storm Loch Ness in search of Nessie

The RNLI has issued a safety warning after nearly 20,000 Nessie hunters signed up to search for the elusive beast en masse.

On Facebook, 19,000 people have said they will attend the event entitled 'Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can't hide from us all'.

39,000 people have also marked themselves as 'interested' in taking part.

The event is inspired by 'Storm Area 51' which saw thousands of Americans sign up to storm the secure US Air Force base to uncover the truth about alien conspiracies.

But Loch Ness RNLI has warned those keen to turn up of the dangers of the loch's deep water.

A spokeswoman said: "With no US Army involved, Loch Ness looks a little less hazardous than storming Area 51, but here we have our own set of problems.

"Our Atlantic 85 lifeboat has an impressive survivor-carrying capacity, but even that will be stretched by the 'attendees' of this event."

The spokeswoman said Loch Ness has a temperature of around 6C on average and that conditions could deteriorate quickly on the loch.

On the event page, one potential participant wrote: "Remember midge spray! I am also in the process of making a female Nessie to lure him out, so if anyone has a car with eyelashes can I have them as they are the size I need."

Another person joked: "Watching ‘The Meg’ taught me a lot of things, don’t think we should tread lightly when attempting to storm Loch Ness in search of Nessie. I’d say we hire the hero Jason Statham to support us in this mission. Nessie can’t stop him."

A third added: "I'm from Indiana.. What should I bring?"