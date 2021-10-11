UK Coastguard tasked the RNLI Dunbar lifeboats to help two people who had been cut off by the tide at Pease Bay at 6.15pm and then at 9.25pm, both boats launched to join a multi-agency search around the site of the old swimming pool after receiving a report of a person in the water.

UK Coastguard tasked the RNLI volunteers to help two people who had been cut off by the tide at Pease Bay at 6.15pm and then at 9.25pm, both boats launched to join a multi-agency search around the site of the old swimming pool after receiving a report of a person in the water.

In the earlier incident, the crew of the inshore lifeboat (ILB) arrived on scene 20 minutes after launching and found the man and woman unhurt but stranded on a beach to the west of Pease Bay Leisure Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RNLI spokesperson said: “After fitting them with lifejackets, the crew got them on board and took them the short distance to the caravan park.

"The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was on scene to help with radio communication with Dunbar coastguard team, who also attended.

"Both crews were stood down at 7pm.”

Later, following a report that someone had entered the water near the Glebe, both RNLI boats launched to conduct a search of the area.

They were joined by the coastguard’s rescue helicopter from Prestwick, on shore coastguard teams from Dunbar and North Berwick and Police Scotland.

However, it is understood that the incident was considered a ‘false alarm with good intent.’

An RNLI spokesperson added: “After a thorough search of the harbour area and shoreline, police officers located the person in question safe and well at home. All assets were stood down at 11.20pm.

"If you see anyone in trouble in the water call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.