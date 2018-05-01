Rise in cancelled operations proof of NHS ‘crisis’, claim opposition

Have your say

New figures showing a rise in cancelled operations and bed blocking in Scotland’s hospitals are further evidence of a “crisis” in the NHS, according to opposition parties.

Failure to meet key A&E waiting targets was also criticised, with Scottish Labour and the Liberal Democrats using the statistics to press their call for the Health Secretary to resign.

Ms Robison said the March data reflected the impact of severe winter weather earlier this year.

The latest official statistics show the number of operations cancelled during the month due capacity or non-clinical reasons such as lack of beds or staff rose to 1,201.

The figure represented 4.1% of planned operations, up from 2.7% in February.

A total of 25,399 operations were carried out during March - a rise of 7.3% on the previous month.

Figures from NHS Lothian revealed 281 of its 417 non-clinical cancellations were due to the weather.

Weather also accounted for 60 of the 91 capacity or non-clinical cancellations in Fife, 36 out of 68 in NHS Highland and 28 out of 78 in NHS Borders.

Meanwhile, separate figures show A&E departments failed to meet a key waiting time target in March.

During the month 137,820 people attended A&E with 87.9% either admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours, falling below the 95% target.

The latest weekly figures show 87.6% of A&E patients were seen within the target time in the seven days to April 22.

Further statistics show a 2% increase in bed blocking in Scotland’s hospitals over a year.

According to the March census, 1,370 people were delayed leaving hospital despite being well enough to be discharged.

The number was up 2% compared with the 1,339 people delayed at the census point in March 2017.

During the month, 42,628 days were spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed, an increase of 3% on March 2017 and 11% on February.

Commenting on the cancelled operations, Ms Robison said: “Severe weather and warnings not to travel did mean many staff could not get to hospital, and this level of disruption takes hospitals time to recover from.

“Despite that, on average 820 operations a day took place and feedback from boards has shown that the clear majority of cancellations for capacity or non-clinical reasons in March was due to the adverse weather.”

She said record A&E attendances in March were also linked to the bad weather, adding: “This had a significant impact on the delivery of services across the NHS - including A&E - and is reflected in the figures for March.”

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “From cancelled operations to bed blocking, the list of symptoms of an NHS in crisis have been all too obvious for some time.

“It’s time for Shona Robison to step down and let a new Health Secretary take the lead in delivering the support and resources that NHS staff are calling out for.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokesman Anas Sarwar also blamed Ms Robison and repeated the call for her to quit.

“We have seen a staffing crisis develop in our health service, with huge unfilled gaps for consultants, nurses and midwives,” he said.

“This failure goes straight to the door of the Health Secretary.”

Miles Briggs, Tory health spokesman, added: “The figures released today represent a growing catalogue of failure of the SNP and the health secretary Shona Robison.”