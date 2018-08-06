Ricky Gervais gives golden advice to Edinburgh Fringe comedians

Ricky Gervais has issued a nugget of wisdom to Fringe comedians.

Taking to social media, he tweeted: “Note to all my fellow comedians in Edinburgh: Remember, your reviews are written by people who aren’t funny. Have a great fringe.”

He added in a chain with his followers: “I’m not even performing in Edinburgh and reviews don’t affect me at this level, but I don’t want newer or less successful comedian’s to be devastated from scathing criticism at this stage in their career.”

