Review: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen has introduced a longer seven-seat version of its Tiguan, called Allspace. You can run it as a three, four, five, six or seven-seater depending on how many seats you fold away. What’s left can be used for luggage. Like the shorter Tiguan, it is front-wheel drive with the option of off-road 4x4 specification. This 4x4 version has a remarkable towing capacity of up to 2,500kg.

Longer rear doors help access to the third row of seats. The interior has sliding centre seats – which help you scramble to the rear pair of smaller seats if your joints and vertebrae are in decent shape. All the rear seats can be folded flat, creating a two-seater with a long load base. The parcel shelf bar can be stored under the rear floor.

Tiguan is a popular model. It is the brand’s third-best seller after the Golf and Polo, shifting more than 29,000 last year in Britain. Prices start at £23,255 for the 125ps 1.4 S.

The Allspace entry model is a few rungs higher, starting with SE Navigation, for £29,375 with the 150ps 1.4 petrol turbo engine. This model is also offered with the 150ps 2-litre diesel engine for £31,865 – or in Allroad 4x4 spec for £33,430. All are available with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox for an additional £1,600. The final SE Nav model is the 190ps 4x4 with DSG for £36,485. The higher trim levels are SEL (from £33,440 with the 150ps diesel) and the R-Line from £35,755 with the same engine.

Sent for test was the SE Nav diesel with DSG gears and 4x4 traction, listed at £33,750. It had a classy, large information screen and the smart interior which we expect in a Volkswagen. The demo car’s extras included an outdoor pack with sharper approach and departure angles, front underbody protection and door sill protection for driving in rougher terrain. This is good value for £360. The 4x4 model already has a terrain selector for off-road and snow driving. You can also have trailer reversing assistance, using rear camera, guidance lines and trailer steering with the mirror toggle switch (£810).

The Allspace has some subtle visual changes to the face, the bonnet nose height and the flanks and the roof – which has longitudinal ridges. It is smart, a familiar part of the VW-Skoda-Seat design mood.