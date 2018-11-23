Review ordered following suicide deaths at Polmont

An independent expert review of mental health and other support for young people entering HM Prison & Young Offenders Institute Polmont is being established following the deaths of two vulnerable youngsters, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Following the Scotsman’s report on the death of vulnerable teenager William Lindsay, who killed himself within 48 hours of being remanded despite having been flagged up as a suicide risk, the government have confirmed that a review will take place.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf announced the review – which will look at relevant operational polices, practice and training and report by the Spring – in a letter to the Parliament’s Justice and Health committees.

In it he stated that a mental health expert will work with the independent HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland and others to review mental health provision for young people entering custody, including background information available ahead of their admission, the reception arrangements, and on going support and supervision while in custody.

• READ MORE: Mother of tragic William Lindsay ‘wants justice’ for son’s custody death

In addition, the Cabinet Secretary for Health & Sport, Jeane Freeman, has also confirmed that NHS Forth Valley have already engaged with the Scottish Prison Service to assess and augment provision for people living at Polmont.

In light of public and Parliamentary concerns around recently reported deaths of young people in custody, including that of Katie Allan, Scottish Ministers have been considering a range of issues, one of which is the provision of mental health services for young people detained at Polmont.

Teenager William, who tragically took his own life in Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution on 6/7 October, shortly before he was due to turn 17, had a history of self-harming; in the past he had taken a paracetamol overdose and wandered in front of cars.

The social work department and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration believed he was a danger only to himself and wanted him sent to a secure children’s unit, but there were no places available, so he was remanded to Polmont where he was flagged up as a suicide risk.

“I saw him in the sheriff court,” says his mother Christine Lindsay. “He looked mortified because he had never been to jail before. I said ‘I love you’ and that was the last time I saw him alive.”

• READ MORE: Dani Garavelli: Prison didn’t ‘Talk To Me’ before Katie Allan’s death

Ms Lindsay added: “I want people to know how William was treated in the care system and how he was failed by social workers and the prison. I want justice for William. I never want another young person to suffer like he did.”

In the letter Mr Yousaf wrote that, following the recent tragic deaths of both William and Katie Allan at HMP& YOI Polmont, he would be instructing Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons (HMCIPS) to work with an expert in mental health services and other relevant agencies to “undertake a review of the provision of mental health services and support for young people entering and in custody at HMP&YOI Polmont”.

He added: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy, and a death in custody can rightly raise particular questions for families. I have expressed my deepest of sympathies to the families of Katie and William. I had the opportunity to express this personally to Katie’s parents when I met them on 13 November.

“As with any death in custody a mandatory and independent Fatal Accident Inquiry investigation will be undertaken by the Crown Office into the deaths of both Katie Allan and William Lindsay. It is important that those independent investigations are allowed to proceed.

“However, I have reflected on some of the more immediate questions raised particularly around the provision of mental health support and services for young people in custody.”

Mr Yousaf also stated that this review will “involve a number of cross-Governmental Ministerial portfolios” and that he and his officials will “work in close collaboration with the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport and Ministers for Mental Health and Children and Young People” as well as other relevant officials to “ensure lessons are drawn across the relevant work already underway in mental health provision and support, suicide prevention and in youth justice”.