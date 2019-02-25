Revenues at Perth flight school reach new heights

A Perth-based aviation business is on course to boost annual turnover by almost 50 per cent after landing Ministry of Defence approval and recording a surge in flight training applications.

ACS Aviation, a flying school and aircraft maintenance company operating from Perth Airport, expects revenues to rise to £1.9 million for the year ending 31 March, up 46 per cent from £1.3m in the previous 12 months.

The business has reported “a significant increase” in the number of enquiries into flight training and is now forecasting that more than 200 future pilots will enrol in its Airline Pilot Transport Licence programme over the next three years.

Recent expansion at the firm has resulted in head count rising from 13 to 35 during the past two years, with the business currently recruiting additional flight instructors to accommodate the increase in demand.

The company has also recently been approved as a supplier of a Ministry of Defence training programme that allows military pilots to convert their flying qualifications into civilian licences, which can pave the way to gaining employment with commercial airlines.

In addition, ACS’s engineering division has been authorised as a Diamond aircraft service centre, enabling the firm to provide full maintenance support and warranty service for Diamond DA20, DA40 and DA42 aircraft.

Group technical director Craig McDonald said: “Over the past year ACS has established a position as one of the leading flying schools in Europe, with our international graduates going on to secure employment with a host of airlines including Ryanair, Loganair, Thomas Cook, Stobart Air and Norwegian Airlines.

“Achieving Approved Learning Provider status with the MoD is something we’re extremely proud of and strengthens our commitment to support the Armed Forces community.

“This relationship, combined with new developments in our engineering division and a recent surge in flight training applications, has contributed to our recent growth and provides a strong foundation for the future expansion of the business.”