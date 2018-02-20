Revealed: Tom Jones among headliners for Edinburgh Summer Sessions

A host of famous faces have been announced for Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Tom Jones, Rag’n’Bone Man, Kasabian and Paloma Faith are the first headliners revealed by organisers, with even more acts expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Tom Jones is set to play the Capital

The shows will be brought to the Capital by the organisers of the T in the Park and TRNSMT festivals and will take place during the Festival Fringe.

Up to eight open-air shows will be staged in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle in a bespoke sister event of Glasgow’s “Summer Sessions” gigs in August at the Ross Bandstand.

Welsh superstar Tom Jones will take to the Ross Bandstand on Monday August 6 2018, with a set filled with hits from his 50 years in the music industry.

The singer, who played Edinburgh Castle 4 years ago, will mark his return to the Capital in the debut show of Summer Sessions.

Rag’n’Bone Man will also perform at the Ross Bandstand on Tuesday August 14 2018, and will return to Edinburgh following his Hogmanay performance for the debut of Summer Sessions.

As revealed last week exclusively, British pop diva Paloma Faith has already been confirmed as the first act for the line-up for the shows at the Ross Bandstand. Her show will take place on Friday August 17 2018,

Kasabian are the last act to be revealed so far and will play the night after Paloma Faith on Saturday August 18.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions’ artists will be part of festival history as they contribute to the city’s exciting new era of music in Princes Street Gardens.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: “We’re delighted to return to Princes Street Gardens and announce our first artists for the inaugural series of Edinburgh Summer Sessions shows. With the success of its sister event Glasgow Summer Sessions, we’re thrilled to be part of Edinburgh’s electrifying atmosphere and culturally rich arts festival with these gigs. To have a legend like Tom Jones plus mainstays of the industry like Kasabian and Paloma Faith and the undeniably talented Rag’n’Bone Man proves our commitment to making Edinburgh Summer Sessions one of the real highlights of the summer.”