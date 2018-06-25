Revealed: Nine of the UK’s 10 cheapest seaside towns are in Scotland

Buying a house by the sea in Scotland may be more affordable than you’d think, with the latest figures pricing coastal properties at an average of £24,396 less than others around the country.

In fact, nine out of 10 locations on a list of the UK’s least expensive seaside towns are Scottish.

House prices in seaside towns have increased by £7,980 (6 per cent) in the last five years, compared with a 12 per cent rise across Scotland, according to Bank of Scotland. Six of the top 10 least expensive towns have an average price below £100,000.

The UK’s 10 cheapest seaside towns

Millport (£81,233)

Girvan (£91,459)

Saltcoats (£92,891)

Wick (£93,487)

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea (£94,385)

Irvine (£97,727)

Greenock (£98,203)

Ardrossan £100,496)

Port Bannatyne (£101,094)

Dunoon (£101,118)

The most expensive Scottish seaside towns

At the other end of the scale, North Berwick in East Lothian was named the most expensive coastal town in Scotland for the second year running. The average house price there was £342,346 in 2017. St Andrews in Fife followed closely behind, with an average house price of £312,063.

Newtonhill (£233,855 on average), Stonehaven (£226,687) and Dunbar (£211,392) were also among the most expensive seaside locations in the country.