Retired couple rekindle romance - 40 years after their divorce

A retired couple rekindled their romance and got married today (Weds) - 40 years after they got divorced

Charlie Hailes wooed his ex wife Audrey all over again, 40 years after they split up, and the pair tied the knot in front of their six children.

Collect picture of their first wedding of Charlie and Audrey Hailes. Picture: SWNS

Charlie, 88, and 83-year-old Audrey, had a massive falling out in 1978 after Charlie ‘made a massive mistake’ that has taken his wife four decades to forgive.

The pair tied the knot at The Manor Gatehouse in Dartford today (Wed) in front of their children.

The couple, who spent most of their lives in Green Street Green before recently moving to Wilmington, divorced in 1978 after falling out.

Ian, one of their sons, said: “I was seven and myself and my youngest sister stayed with my dad.

Charlie 88 and Audrey Hailes 83 photographed at their wedding today, October 10. Picture: SWNS

“My mum moved to Peterborough with my brother.”

The other siblings were in their late teens and moved away on their own.

The 47-year-old said the children are now delighted their parents are finally back together.

Charlie and Audrey Hailes in 1955. Picture: SWNS

Charlie and Audrey first met at a dance hall in Peckham Rye in 1955 before raising their family.

Both remarried with new partners after the divorce but according to Ian, they were never truly happy during their four decades apart.

The pair rekindled their love last year when Audrey’s husband died.

Ian said: “We said to dad, ‘you’re not happy so why not live with mum?’.

“And that’s when it happened. They have seen sense.

“We didn’t for one minute think they would remarry.”

He added that it was a bittersweet feeling because he wished his parents sorted their problems out 40 years ago so they had more time together.

Ian said he was “very excited” to be Charlie’s best man.

Unfortunately, Audrey broke her hip two weeks ago so the reception is being rescheduled to allow her to dance with her new husband.