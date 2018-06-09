Residents evacuated following fire at Edinburgh high-rise

Emergency services remain at a high-rise in Edinburgh today after a fire swept through one flat, prompting an evacuation of some residents.

The incident took place at Greendykes House, a 15-storey block in the Craigmillar area south of the city, with the alarm being raised at 8.58am.

Six appliances were called out, with fire fighters equipped with breathing apparatus dispatched inside the residential building.

The fire, which is believed to have occured on the 14th floor, has since been extinguished. Emergency services are as yet unable to confirm whether there have been any injuries.

One eyewitness passing the scene told the News: “There was some amount of ambulances with people being removed from the building by fire fighters with breathing apparatus. There were other people waiting at their windows.”

Greendykes House and its twin tower Wauchope House are the only original housing left in Greendykes, after the neighbouring low-rise blocks were demolished as part of a wider regeneration of the area.

More follows.