Rescue under way after kite surfer injured off Fife coast

Emergency services are gathered at the Fife coast to assist a kite surfer who has been seriously injured.

Police confirmed that they were called to the Shell Bay area near Elie, at 12.10pm this afternoon.

The Scottish Ambuilance Service, along with the coastguard are also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard, said: “At 12.15pm today Scottish Ambulance asked for HM Coastguard assistance following a report of an incident involving a kite surfer (the original incident report referred to a paraglider) at Largo Bay in Fife.

A Senior Coastguard Operations Officer and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Leven and Kinghorn were sent as well as the RNLI lifeboats from Anstruther.”

Updates to follow.

