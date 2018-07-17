Rescue cat becomes best friends with a pair of sheep

A rescue cat found on the side of the road has become best friends with a pair of sheep.

Adorable Ed was found by farm owner Ali Thom in 2016 when he was just four weeks old.

But it didn’t take the chocolate brown cat long to make himself at home at the Arnbeg Farmstay, Stirling, after becoming best friends with two sheep - Iona and Cloud.

Ali, 52, says Ed, who is two-year-old, loves to play with the adorable sheep.

She said: “When I found him I was walking the dogs and I heard a noise so I went to investigate and I saw him at the edge of a road.

“It was a lucky find as I do not know what kind of breed he is or if he was abandoned but he looked like he needed help.

“I’ve never met an affectionate cat like this in my life - he has no fear for any of the animals at the farm.

“But he loves the sheep for some reason.

“He loves spending time with the two sheep, even when I do my sheep checks he follows me about just to visit them.

“I don’t think he wants to be apart from them.

“During the winter he will sleep in the hay and it’s funny because the sheep are trying to eat the hay.

“He plays with them and snuggles up with them - it’s very cute.

“I don’t know why he loves the sheep, maybe it’s the comfort they have.”

The silver nose sheep, which were born at the farm, are a cross breed of a grey-faced dartmoor and a valais blacknose.

Ali added: “He’s a big ball of fluff and we love him here. He’s got such beautiful green eyes and everyone thinks it’s a black cat but it’s actually chocolate brown.

“He never uses his claws, I’ve never been scratched and you can even play with his tummy and he won’t do anything to you.”