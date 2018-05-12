Reports of knife attack in Paris

An armed man with a knife has attacked people in central Paris this evening

The attack took place near the Opéra Garnier, according to people at the scene and the Interior minister, Gérard Collomb.

The attack was confirmed by Mr. Collomb who said that the attacker has been shot and killed by police and that there were victims, although it is not yet clear on how many or their condition.

Witnesses have spoken of crowd panic as people tried to hide in nearby cafes and restaurants.

Streets have been closed in the area.

