Reports of fatality in Broxburn after lorry hits pedestrians

One person has reportedly been killed and another is being treated by emergency services after a lorry hit pedestrians in Broxburn.

Reports from the scene on Main Street suggest that one female pedestrian has died in the incident, and another is currently being treated at the scene.

First Buses tweeted to warn commuters of diversions, saying: "Due to a serious RTA on Main Street Broxburn, the Police have closed the road, our services are being diverted via A89 and returning on route via Blyth Road to the Fire Station. We apologise but this is out with our control."

We have contacted the police for a comment.

More to follow.