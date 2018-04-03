Reports of active shooter at YouTube HQ in California

Have your say

Gun shots have reportedly been fired at video giant YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, northern California.

Emergency services are at the scene and San Bruno Police Deparment have warned the public to stay out of the area.

Vladim Lavrusik, a product manager at the company, tweeted that there is an active shooter on campus and he is barricaded inside a room with coworkers.

A video posted on Snapchat showed people being led away from the building with their hands in the air, walking in single-file.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital have reportedly received patients from the incident, however this is yet to be confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the San Bruno Police Department said: “We have people out there at this time.

“That is pretty much all we can say. It is an active investigation.”

More to follow.