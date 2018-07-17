Reports: John Leslie ‘in talks to join Celebrity Big Brother’

John Leslie could be set to make an appear on Celebrity Big Brother this year, according to reports.

The former Blue Peter and This Morning host is in talks to take part in the Channel 5 show according to national reports.

It is not the first time that the former Wheel of Fortune host has been offered the opportunity to appear on the show, with reports stating that he turned down the chance in 2017 after being offered £75,000 to take part.

According to reports in The Sun, a source said: “Producers for the show are particularly keen on signing John. They have tried previously but they are hopeful they can convince him to sign up.

“He has had a couple of meetings and the signs look promising. They think he would make good TV and would have lots to say.

“They hope the temptation of being back on telly will be enough to convince John to take part.”

Last month, Mr Leslie was cleared of sexual assault following an accusation after a night out in Edinburgh.

He described the effects of the allegation as making the three months that followed among the worst in his life, and said he was angry that it had also had a profound effect on his elderly parents

Towie star Bobby Norris, former Strictly star Brendan Cole and Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha are also all rumoured to be appearing on the show.