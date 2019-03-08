Report finds 'areas of concern' at scandal-hit Queen Elizabeth Hospital

An inspection report carried out at a hospital where two patients died after a bug linked to pigeon droppings has uncovered a number of issues around the standard of cleaning and infection prevention measures.

The report was published by Healthcare Improvement Scotland after an unannounced inspection visit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow ordered by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

The so-called 'super hospital' has been at the centre of controversy after a 10-year-old boy being treated for cancer died following an infection linked to pigeon droppings, Cryptococcus, in December last year. A 73-year-old woman being treated at the QEUH also contracted the infection and died in January.

Inspectors found three key areas where NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde must do better. This includes developing a strategy that provides assurance the cleaning of high activity areas, including the emergency department is carried out to an appropriate standard.

The governance around estates and facilities issues with regards to cleaning, environmental damage and water management - must be improved and the management around the prevention of infection and control must be strengthened.

Jeane Freeman said that hard-working frontline NHS staff had been "let down" and their concerns had not been listened to.

She added: "I'm grateful to Healthcare Environment Inspectorate for their thorough inspection and report. What is clear from their work is that our frontline NHS staff at QEUH are working hard every day to maintain hygiene, prevent infections and deliver the safe patient care that is essential. But they have been let down by a failure to hear their concerns, to act on them and to maintain the necessary improvements HEI have highlighted before.

“I have spoken to the Chair of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and I am pleased to hear they have submitted an action plan which has published alongside the HIS report. This will mean patients, staff and the wider public they serve can see what is being done.

“Patients and the public deserve to have complete confidence in the cleanliness of Scottish hospitals and the quality of NHS services. I am clear that Scotland’s hospitals should be clean and safe, and that we have a strong record on infection control and prevention. However, this report highlights a number of areas where immediate action is required, and we will work with the board to ensure these are addressed as soon as possible.

“The findings of this report will of course feed into the independent review into the design, commissioning, construction, handover and maintenance of Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.”

It also emerged that between January and September last year, 21 children being treated in the Schiehallion cancer unit at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children which is part of the QEUH, developed a range of blood infections caused by 12 separate types of bacteria and fungi.

Jane Grant, Chief Executive, of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “The report contains a number of positive findings, including good staff awareness of infection control and high levels of hand hygiene compliance. The inspectors have also confirmed that infection rates are within acceptable levels.

“The report has, however, highlighted a number of areas that we need to address. Work is already underway to action the requirements and recommendation that Healthcare Improvement Scotland have identified.

“Patients should be assured that the prevention and control of infection has always been, and remains, a top priority for NHSGGC.

“Infection rates in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children are low – lower than the average rate of infection in Scotland’s hospitals.

“For further reassurance on infection control we asked Health Protection Scotland to carry out a detailed review of our infection performance compared to similar large hospitals over the past three years. Their findings confirmed that at no time during this period did infection rates at QEUH and RHC exceed expected levels.

“Our highly dedicated staff are committed to quality care and patient safety and we are determined to ensure that our hospitals are clean and as safe as they can be for our patients.”