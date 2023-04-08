The partner of missing Fifer, Reece Rodger, has spoken about her soulmate as the search to find him reaches into its third week

The 28-year old dad of two young boys disappeared while on a camping trip with friends in Perthshire.

Hundreds of people have turned out to be part of searches to support police efforts to find him.

Partner, Paula Airzee, posted more details about him in a Facebook page ‘Please Help to Find Reece’ set up to keep his disappearance in the public eye.

Police have released an image of Reece and the clothing he was wearing when he went missing

She described him as “the softest guy you’d meet” adding: “Pretends to be big and brave but then scared to answer the door… he locks the door straight after closing it behind him - one of the things I love about him.”

She also described him as a home bird.

“He always wants to go home no matter where he goes,” she wrote. “I don’t know why this is, but it’s a thing he does… his dad and our eldest boy are exactly the same.”

Reece was reported missing on Sunday, March 19 when he vanished while camping with four friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, in the Kinloch Rannoch area.

Paula said he had phoned her throughout the day: “ He said he was having a great time but was moaning about the weather as it was raining at points. In one call around 4:00pm he says ‘I think I want to come home’…. he phones lots after this and he’s in a great mood (of course the rain had stopped).”She last heard from him at 11:18pm and his phone went off minutes later.

He was last seen around 11:30pm when it was believed he was going to bed, but there was no trace of him the following morning.

A man matching Reece’s description was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day around 8:00am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Added Paula: “One got out to ask if the person needed assistance but the person was gone. We have no more leads after this.”

Efforts to trace Reece, who lives with his partner and children in High Valleyfield, have seen officers supported by the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams, and drones used.

On Thursday, his disappearance was featured in the Channel5 programme Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People.

Reece is described as six feet tall, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.”

Contact police on 101 with reference number 1348 of Sunday, March 19.