The search to find a Fife man who went missing from a beauty spot in Perth more than two weeks ago is to be featured on national television.

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Reece Rodger will be included in Channel5’s Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People hosted by Dan Walker. It screens tonight (Thursday, April 5) at 9:00pm.

The show will feature his partner, Paula Airzee, along with his mum.

Writing on Facebook, Paula said: “Reece’s mum and I will be featuring on the programme Vanished. Please tune in and encourage others to do the same.

Police have released an image of Reece and the clothing he was wearing when he went missing

“Today has been one of the hardest days yet, but I will do it time and time again if it means I can get you Reece because we don’t just want you, we need you.”

The TV programme comes just days after more than 200 people turned out to search for Reece after reports of fresh sightings.

He was last seen around 11:30pm when it was believed he was going to bed, but there was no trace of him the following morning.

A man matching Reece’s description was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day around 8:00am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Efforts to trace him have seen officers supported by the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

Reece is described as six feet tall, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: "Despite extensive enquiries, rigorous searches in the local area and previous appeals we have not been able to trace Reece.

“As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on 18 March and 7am on 19 March and who may have witnessed anyone or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.

“We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.

“If you have any dash-cam or private CCTV, please check it in case there is any detail that may help our search.”