Red Arrow jet goes on show exclusively at East Lothian museum

A Red Arrows Hawk jet donated to an East Lothian museum will be the only one of its kind on show in the UK.

The world-famous plane has been gifted to Scotland’s National Museum of Flight in East Lothian and is expected to be a major draw for visitors.

Built in 1980, the British Aerospace Hawk T1A was used by the RAF for training fast jet pilots.

It was used by the RAF Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, from 1985 and flew in displays across the world until 2012.

The jet has been donated to the National Museums Scotland by the Ministry of Defence.

It will be put on show at the Museum of Flight at East Fortune outside Edinburgh alongside another “iconic” plane – the Concorde.

The two aircraft took part in a formation flight over the capital on July 1, 1999 to celebrate the opening of the Scottish Parliament.

That day the Hawk was flown by the “Red 1” team leader, Wing Commander Simon Meade, who was reunited with the jet earlier today.

Director of National Museums Scotland Dr Gordon Rintoul said: “The National Museum of Flight is home to one of the best and most varied aviation collections in Europe, and the iconic British Aerospace Hawk used by the famous Red Arrows is a terrific addition.”

Dr Rintoul thanked the Ministry of Defence their “generous donation”, which he said would be a huge hit with visitors.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Defence for this generous donation, which is sure to be hugely popular with our visitors,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Steven Hillier added: “The RAF in Scotland has excellent links with National Museums Scotland.

“In this, the RAF’s 100th year, we seek to commemorate, celebrate and inspire. I can think of no better place than the National Museum of Flight for a Red Arrows Hawk to be displayed and help promote these themes.”