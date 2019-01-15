Recruitment drive targets call of sea

The search for the next generation of seafarers in Glasgow has launched thanks to a collaboration between one of the world’s largest ship-owners and a UK maritime charity.

Teekay Shipping, which has a regional hub in Glasgow and a presence in Aberdeen, is working with Trinity House, a charity dedicated to safeguarding shipping and seafarers.

In a move that reinforces the maritime roots of Scotland’s largest city, the pair have joined forces to recruit cadets from across the UK to undertake a three or four-year training programme that could lead to a permanent role with Teekay, either onboard or ashore.

The collaboration will be administrated by Chiltern Maritime, a cadet management company specialising in marine cadetships. Chiltern Maritime will oversee all aspects of the training through Trinity House whilst cadets will gain valuable hands-on experience with Teekay on board one of their many LNG vessels.

Cadets will also have access to Teekay’s “state-of-the-art” simulation centre in Glasgow covering ship-handling, navigation, bridge teamwork, ship-to-ship interactions, cargo operations, heavy traffic situations, and harsh weather conditions.

Chris McDade, director of Marine HR at Teekay Shipping, described the new programme as a great opportunity for those looking to pursue a “rewarding” career in the maritime industry.

He stated: “With over 40 vessels in our fleet, now is the perfect time for us to be recruiting the next generation of seafarers to help support the great work that our team is currently doing across the world.”

McDade also praised Trinity House for its reputation of attracting top talent through its education programmes, adding: “We hope that the programme will not only appeal to those who are studying nearby to us in Glasgow – but also that it will appeal to those across the UK who have an interest in pursuing a career in an exciting yet competitive global industry.”

Nigel Hope, director of Maritime Training at Trinity House, stated “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with highly regarded shipping companies.

“This will give our cadets the opportunity to gain the necessary onboard training to qualify for the [Officer of the Watch] certification and go on to rewarding careers at sea or in the wider maritime industries ashore.”

Teekay was established in 1973 by Torben Karlshoej, who lent his initials to the group’s name. It has developed from a regional shipping company into a giant in marine energy transport, storage and production.

Teekay Shipping Glasgow is a part of Teekay Corporation (Teekay), with the Glaswegian hub responsible for managing its gas operations and supporting corporate business services including procurement health and quality.

Teekay is responsible for managing and operating consolidated assets of more than $11.5 billion (£9bn), comprising about 170 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets.

It has offices in 15 countries and roughly 6,700 seagoing and shore-based employees, serving the world’s leading oil and gas companies.