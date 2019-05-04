Readers recommend: The five best free Lothian playparks

Have your say

It’s the May bank holiday this weekend and families across Edinburgh and the Lothians will be gearing up to do something fun with the kids.

Edinburgh is known for its plentiful green space and, although the weather here is unpredictable, why not go out and make use of the outdoor parks situated in and around the Capital?

Ormiston Park, East Lothian.

We asked Evening News readers for their recommendations on the best free outdoor parks in the region. Here are some of the best responses.

The Meadows

One of the most popular outdoor parks in the city for its central location, the Meadows is a sure bet to keep the children happy.

Reader Karen Wynn said: “Has to be the Meadows, and the cafe attached is open too.”

Visit: Melville Drive

Victoria Park

Close to Trinity High School, this was the most popular choice for Evening News readers.

Reader Xof Yelsel said: Victoria Park is a favourite. Also, there are two parks at Portobello promenade.”

And Jamie Wilson said: “Victoria Park, or Saint Marks Park not far from there opens up the option of a stroll along the water of Leith.”

Several other readers, including Sandra Ronald and Pam Griffiths, also suggested Victoria park.

Visit: 141 Newhaven Road, Edinburgh

Ormiston Park

Located out of town in East Lothian, Ormiston Park was another popular choice with Evening News readers who raved about it.

Reader Carmela Donofrio said: “Ormiston playpark is amazing, can spend hours there.”

Wendy Katrina Yuill said: “Ormiston Park is new, it’s amazing for all ages.”

Robert Vickers said; “Ormiston park. Been done up. Nice Park.”

Visit: Meadowbank Road, Ormiston, East Lothian

Inverleith Park

Inverleith Park is located just a little north of Edinburgh city centre.

It boasts football, rugby and seven-a-side football pitches, a cricket square and a children’s play area and has a large pond with a landscaped ‘marsh’ area.

Anne Goodwin said: “Inverleith Park, because it has The Park, The Duck pond, The Botanics nearby, and of course various great eateries in Stockbridge.”

Visit: Arboretum Place, Edinburgh

Muiravonside Country Park

A bit further out but with 170 acres of woodland and parkland open to the public, this is ideal for a family day out in the country.

It includs a mini demonstration farm, a sculpture trail, a children’s play area and a cafe at the Visitor Hub courtyard.

Reader Linda Naismith said: “Muiravonside country park – animals, picnic area, swing park and nature centre.”

Visit: The Loan, Whitecross