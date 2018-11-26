Readers’ Poll: Should Nicola Sturgeon be involved in any Brexit TV debate?

Do you think Nicola Sturgeon should be involved in any televised Brexit debates? Picture: John Devlin
Do you think Nicola Sturgeon should be involved in any televised Brexit debates? Picture: John Devlin
0
Have your say

The SNP has written to bosses at Sky News calling for Scotland’s First Minister to be involved in any planned live televised Brexit debates.

The party are demanding a more representative discussion, featuring more voices than just those of the Labour party and the Conservatives.

• READ MORE: Brexit: SNP say Nicola Sturgeon must join televised debate

Do you think Nicola Sturgeon should be involved in any televised Brexit debates? Have your say in our readers’ poll above.

• READ MORE: Readers’ poll: Would you vote for Scottish independence in a second referendum?