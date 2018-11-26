Readers’ Poll: Should Nicola Sturgeon be involved in any Brexit TV debate?

The SNP has written to bosses at Sky News calling for Scotland’s First Minister to be involved in any planned live televised Brexit debates.

The party are demanding a more representative discussion, featuring more voices than just those of the Labour party and the Conservatives.

