RBS boss ‘trying to make deal to avoid committee appearance’

The chief executive of RBS is in talks with MPs to save six bank branches slated for closure in order to avoid an embarrassing appearance before a Commons committee, it has been claimed.

Ross McEwan has offered a deal to the Scottish Affairs Select Committee to avoid giving evidence, the Daily Record has reported.

However, a row has broken out between MPs after the SNP Westminster leader was accused by putting the deal at risk by going public with moves for a bigger deal to save more than a dozen branches.

At the weekend, Ian Blackford said he had held “productive” talks with RBS bosses and accused Scottish Conservatives of “failing to lift a finger” to save the branches.

RBS is under pressure to reconsider some of the 62 closures in Scotland, particularly in 13 isolated towns and villages where the last bank branch is set to disappear.

Shadow Scotland secretary Lesley Laird claimed Mr Blackford’s comments “smack of interference” by the two senior SNP MPs.

“I am astounded that Ian Blackford is cutting across a live investigation being undertaken by the Scottish Select Committee into RBS and its proposals to close vital high-street bank branches.

“There should be no back room deals done with RBS and I hope that is not precisely what Peter Wishart, who is chairman of the committee, and Ian Blackford are doing.”

Ms Laird also claimed that the SNP were “attempting to ‘cherry-pick’ the branches which remain open”.

The Scottish Conservative MP Paul Masterton, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Blackford’s “attention-seeking” had “gone down like a lead balloon” with his fellow members who were “working on a collegiate cross-­party basis to achieve tangible results”.

And Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said Mr Blackford’s intervention was “irresponsible”.

“The important thing is that the interests of communities and staff come first. RBS appear to be taking a responsible attitude and are trying to come to some kind of solution, so for politicians to jump up and down and try to claim credit now will only do harm.

“As the MP representing the bank’s headquarters and many of its employees, I’m particularly annoyed that politicians would be so irresponsible as to seek to do that.”

RBS has insisted it is responding to changes in customer behaviour, including a rise in digital banking, and that customers will have access to services in Post ­Offices and through mobile banking trucks.