Have your say

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been involved in a crash in Glasgow this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene near the Clyde Tunnel just after 6pm.

READ MORE: Rangers boss ready to pair Defoe with Morelos for title push

It comes not long after Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0 at Ibrox this afternoon.

It is understood the former Rangers star escaped unhurt from the collision.

Pictures and video posted on social media show bad damage to the front of the cars involved.