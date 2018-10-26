Rangers fan who groped easyJet stewardess on Edinburgh-Berlin flight jailed

A Rangers fan who sexually assaulted an air stewardess while on route to watch his team play a glamour friendly has been jailed.

Souness Clark, 28, grabbed the woman’s breast as she served drinks during an easyJet flight between Edinburgh and Berlin Tegel airports last year.

The incident occurred on an EasyJet flight between Edinburgh and Berlin. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Clark was among 200 Rangers supporters on the plane travelling to Germany to watch the Ibrox club play a challenge match against RB Leipzig.

Flight attendants struggled to keep control on the rowdy flight as fans shouted, swore and sung football songs while the plane was in midair.

And as one female air steward, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, attempted to serve beer to a passenger Clark reached out and grabbed her breast.

The easyJet employee was said to have been left “physically shaken” by the sexual attack.

The “out of control” easyJet flight was then met by German police officers when the plane touched down in Berlin’s Tegel Airport.

Clark pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an air steward on a flight between Edinburgh and Berlin on January 14 last year when he appeared at the capital’s sheriff court earlier this month.

Not guilty pleas to assaulting a second female steward by seizing her on the body and to behaving in a disorderly manner by shouting, singing, acting aggressively and to striking overheard lockers and refusing to comply with cabin crew instructions were all accepted by the Crown.

Clark, from Clydebank, returned to the dock for sentencing on Friday where Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC told him he had committed “an extremely serious offence”.

Sheriff O’Grady added: “This court has to have regard to the safety of staff, and also the humiliation of staff.

“In the circumstances I have no option but to send you to custody.”

The sheriff jailed Clark for nine months and placed him on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Michael Gallan, defending solicitor, said Clark had “no real recollection” of the incident and that he is “utterly disgusted with his behaviour”.

Mr Gallan added his client is “an uncomfortable flyer” who had “mixed alcohol with unprescribed drugs” prior to boarding the aircraft.

Previously the court was told there were “a large number of passengers” on board the flight when a number of fans became rowdy.

Fiscal depute Mark Keane said: “[Due to this] The cabin crew were not in a position to bring the drinks trolley to the front gallery.

“One of the stewardesses on the flight had a tray of beer for a passenger and as she passed the accused he reached out and grabbed her by the breast and compressed it.

“She hit his hand away and continued on towards the front gallery. She was physically shaken by the incident.

“She told another member of staff what had happened and as the aircraft landed she was made aware the flight was being met by German police.”

The fiscal added Clark was taken from the flight by police officers to a local hospital and was subsequently cautioned and charged for the offence.

A source said: “The flight was really horrific. There was shouting, singing and swearing coming from the supporters and most of them were really drunk.

“Some of the language and the words of the songs were disgusting. To be honest, I was shocked some of them were allowed on board they were that far gone.

“The fans were really out of control at some points and I was not surprised cabin crew had to phone the police to meet the plane when we landed in Germany.

“I didn’t see the incident with the stewardess but you could see from other members of the cabin crew something bad had happened.”

Around 8000 Rangers supporters travelled to watch their team play the friendly match against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on January 15, 2017.

Rangers lost the match 4-0 with £13 million Scotland striker Oliver Burke among the scorers for the crack German outfit.

