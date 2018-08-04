Rangers face waiting game after Croats stabbed before match

Rangers could face disciplinary action from European football’s governing body after two Croatian fans were stabbed near Ibrox Stadium.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a large-scale disturbance broke out ahead of the Glasgow side’s game against Osijek on Thursday.

Police said two Croatian men, aged 24 and 40, had received stab injuries, but both were released from hospital yesterday.

Mobile phone footage posted on social media showed a mass brawl break out at the junction of Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West ahead of Rangers’ Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

It is thought around 40 people were involved in the disturbance, which detectives described as “disgraceful”.

Film uploaded to Twitter appeared to show one supporter being kicked about the body while lying prone in the road, while another was seen running around holding a flare.

Police officers, including those on horseback, could be seen lining roads on the approach to the stadium.

Area commander Chief Inspector Alan Bowater said: “Supporters of both sides should be able to attend a football match without getting caught up in violence and disorder.

“Also, innocent members of the public should not have to be faced with the threat of encountering it.

“The individuals involved must be tracked down and held to account and Police Scotland will use every resource at its disposal to put a stop to this reckless behaviour.

“I would like to reassure members of the public that we take their safety extremely seriously and sufficient resources will be deployed at future games to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence.”

Uefa, European football’s governing body, yesterday said it was waiting to receive reports from delegates at the match before making a decision on any further action.

Last season Liverpool and Roma were charged by Uefa following crowd disturbances at the sides’ Champions League semi-final at Anfield during which fan Sean Cox was left seriously injured.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “As a club we don’t condone that type of behaviour. We don’t want to see scenes like that.

“We want everyone to come away talking about the football and the positive result we got.

“We just hope that no one has been hurt, that’s all we ask for.”