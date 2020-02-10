Rangers chairman Dave King 'held at gunpoint in South Africa'

Rangers chairman Dave King was held at gunpoint during a robbery in South Africa, it has been reported.

The Ibrox chief, who announced plans to step down in November, said he may leave the country after the "brazen" daylight attack outside his Johannesburg office.

Dave King.

Mr King, 64, who was born in Glasgow, revealed he feared for his life during the incident on February 3.

He told The Times: “As I arrived at the office they came up behind me,”

“There were four guys who had guns and were wearing balaclavas. One of them pointed a gun at my head and another took my watch off my wrist. It was in broad daylight and they were completely brazen.

“I was scared for my life. I said to myself, ‘Let’s not be brave and let’s not be stupid. Whatever you do, don’t agitate them, and let them getaway with whatever they want to take.’ ”

“One of them said, ‘Where’s your money?’, so I took all my cash out and gave it to them. They took my laptop, my case, my drivers’ licence, diary, phone and all the things I need to function.”

He added: "Afterwards there was a growing anger within me. I was angry about the violation and that I am living in a country which no longers appears to have a rule of law.

“Both of my daughters have been held up at gunpoint recently, one time while my grandchild was in the car. Crime is absolutely out of control here. It’s a pandemic.