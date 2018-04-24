Rail staff to go on strike in May and June

Rail workers are to go on strike over proposals to cut CCTV staff which the RMT union says would seriously compromise public safety.

The union said 17 posts are at risk under ScotRail’s plans, with remaining staff then facing changes to working practices including enforced night shifts.

RMT said members at Paisley and Dunfermline have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

Their members will refuse to book on for shifts that start between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Saturday May 5 and between 6am on Monday June 11 and 5.59am on June 12.

Members of the TSSA union have already backed strike action on Saturday May 5 and Monday June 11, as well as Saturday May 19, the day of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “It defies belief that in the current climate, where anti-social behaviour, assaults and security threats are rife, that ScotRail would be decimating their CCTV operations in this cavalier fashion.

“RMT members’ concerns are being ignored by the company and as a result we have no option but to confirm this programme of industrial action.

“RMT remains available for talks but it is now down to ScotRail to start listening, recognise the seriousness of this issue and engage on a serious and meaningful basis with the union.”

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “We have contingency measures in place to ensure that any proposed action will have no impact on the service our customers receive.

“We are disappointed with this decision but will continue discussions with our people. The safety of our employees and customers is our priority, which is why our proposals will improve safety and enhance the information we provide to our customers.”

ScotRail said its policy of no compulsory redundancies remains in place and that anyone who has a job will continue to have a job if they want one.