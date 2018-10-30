Rail services disrupted after level crossing crash near Stirling

Have your say

Rail services have been disrupted after a car caused “significant damage” in a crash with a level crossing near Stirling.

ScotRail said trains from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Dunblane will end at Stirling, while Glasgow to Aberdeen services will also be delayed.

Level Crossing barriers were damaged in the collision near Bridge of Allan Railway Station around 11am on Tuesday leading to the closure of the track.

British Transport Police said a “vehicle had dangerously misused the crossing and collided with its barriers”.

Scotrail tweeted: “A road vehicle has collided with a Level Crossing at Cornton, near #Dunblane. It has damaged the Level Crossing barriers meaning the line is closed.”

The operator later added: “UPDATE: @NetworkRailScot’s team report that there’s been substantial damage caused to the level crossing. They’re arranging materials to make repairs ASAP.”

No one is thought to have been injured in the crash but police reiterated warnings about level crossings.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to Cornton Road, Cornton Stirling at 11.08am today after reports that a vehicle had dangerously misused the crossing and collided with its barriers.

“Officers attended and are making enquiries into this incident as part of an investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything? Please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 - quoting 177 of 30 October- if you have any information which could help the investigation.

“Misusing level crossing is extremely dangerous. Trains can travel at incredibly high speeds and the consequence of failing to obey the warning signs could be lethal.”

