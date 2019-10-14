RAF Typhoon jet declares emergency over Scotland

Have your say

A Royal Air Force plane has declared an unknown on-board emergency while flying over Scotland.

The Eurofighter Typhoon declared the 7700 distress signal while flying in the Scottish Highlands.

An emergency was first reported by military aviation tracking site 'CivMilAir' on Twitter.

Their Twitter account wrote: "Royal Air Force Typhoon on an emergency squawk," sharing a screenshot showing the aircraft was flying at just over 15,000 feet.

The £125m jets are often 'scrambled' from UK bases to intercept or escort Russian planes which have encroached on to British territory.