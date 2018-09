The RAF are to perform a flyover of Edinburgh Airport and the city at 1:50pm today.

Two Tornadoes from RAF Lossiemouth are performing the flypast at an RAF event taking place at Turnhouse golf club next to Edinburgh Airport to mark the RAF’s 100th anniversary.

It is thought that the planes will then turn left and fly very low over Edinburgh before turning left again out over the Forth and heading back up to Lossiemouth.