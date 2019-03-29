RAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers off Scottish coast

Have your say

Two RAF Typhoons have been scrambled to intercept Russian bombers spotted over the North Sea.

Launched from Lossiemouth, the jets are reported to have intercepted the Russian planes over the North sea close to the Aberdeenshire coast at around 12.17pm.

The radar contact was reported by the Air Force/Navy monitoring account on Twitter.

The news follows reports earlier this month that the Royal Navy had shadowed a Russian vessel believed to be carrying a state-of-the-art ‘vomit inducing’ weapon after it entered the Moray Firth.

More Follows...