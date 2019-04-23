Rachel Johnson to stand as pro-remain European election candidate

Have your say

BORIS Johnson’s sister Rachel is to stand as a European election candidate for Change UK, the pro-remain party set up by The Independent Group.

Ms Johnson, who will stand in the South West region, appeared at an event to launch the party’s election campaign in Bristol.

Rachel Johnson is to stand as European election candidate for the pro-remain party Change UK. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

She was joined on stage by the party’s MPs and other candidates including former BBC Newsnight presenter Gavin Esler.

Heidi Allen, interim leader, said 3,700 people had offered to stand for Change UK - The Independent Group in the European elections.

She described the candidates as from “every corner of the UK” and from “all walks of life”.

“We are here to say we stand ready,” she said.

“These elections are a chance to send the clearest possible message - we demand a People’s Vote and the right to campaign to remain in the European Union.

“We are not afraid to say it as clearly as that.”

She added: “This is no rebel alliance - this is the home of the remain alliance.”

Mr Esler, who has more than 40 years’ experience in television and radio journalism, will stand in London.

He slammed Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, as “pretend men of the people”.

The candidate, who has not previously been a member of a political party, described them as the “posers of Brexit” who were “selling the same old snake oil”.

“They claim to speak for the people - they do not,” Mr Esler said.

“They stole our patriotism and I want it back.”

Mr Esler said he was “seriously worried” about the future of Britain

“Our political system is a joke. It is a worldwide joke,” he told the event.

“They are laughing at us - not with us, at us. It is broken.

“This country cannot possibly be strong abroad when it is weak at home.

“We all know any version of Brexit will make us poorer as a country.”

