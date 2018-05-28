Quiz: match the Edinburgh landmark to the miserable TripAdvisor review

There are many reasons why Edinburgh has become the second most popular tourist destination in the UK.

The capital can boast two of Scotland’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the biggest arts festival in the world and seven easily accessible hills from which to marvel at the iconic cityscape.

But there's no pleasing some visitors to Scotland's capital.

The TripAdvisor website can be a great source of recommendations, but it also attracts reviewers with unrealistically high standards, dishing out one-star reviews to even the most celebrated of attractions.

So can you tell which Edinburgh landmarks these hard-to-please TripAdvisor reviews describe?

Take the quiz.