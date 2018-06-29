Queensferry Crossing works to cause traffic misery over summer

Snagging work on the trouble hit Queensferry Crossing will continue all through summer, transports chiefs revealed yesterday.

It will spell frustration for motorists forced to endure tailbacks getting on and off the new bridge.

But bosses say traffic flow times have actually improved, and insist the structure has already proved its worth to thousands of motorists.

They say wind barriers on the Queensferry Crossing have allowed it to remain open more than a dozen times when weather would have otherwise closed the predecessor Forth Road Bridge to high-sided vehicles.

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing work blown off course by weather

The £1.35 billion crossing over the Firth of Forth was opened by the Queen in September as a replacement for traffic using the Forth Road Bridge.

An initial assessment for Transport Scotland shows the new crossing has improved reliability compared to the older bridge, staying open 14 times when weather would have closed its predecessor to large vehicles.

Figures also show a five-minute reduction in rush-hour crossing times southbound, but no improvement in the northbound journey times.

Transport Scotland’s Stein Connelly said: “The wind shielding on the Queensferry Crossing is delivering the benefits it was intended to. There have been 14 occasions since the new bridge opened when the Forth Road Bridge would have had to close to high-sided vehicles.”

READ MORE: List of unfinished jobs on Queensferry Crossing revealed

He added: “Finishing and snagging work across the bridge remains ongoing, the vast majority of which was always intended to be completed once the bridge opened to traffic, as it has no impact on the performance of the bridge or those using it.

“However, some activities do require lane restrictions to ensure the safety of both workers and the travelling public. This work continues to be carried out overnight and outside of peak times to minimise any impact on those using the bridge and we expect this to continue over the summer months.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE